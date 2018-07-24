26/11 accused David Headley is critical after assault by prison inmates

American terrorist of Pakistani origin David Headley, is reportedly fighting for his life following an attack pulled by two prison inmates. Headley is serving 35 years jail term in a Chicago prison following his role in plotting the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. According to reports, Headley was attacked on July 8 for being a ‘double agent’ working for both, Pakistan as well as Islamic terror groups.

Reports claim that Headley had suffered grievous injuries and was taken to North Evanston Hospital. He was admitted to a critical care unit. When asked about the incident, the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago told PTI: "We are not able to locate information about this individual."

Headley had reportedly visited India five times between 2006 and 2008. He had allegedly drawn maps, took video footages and recced locations for a possible attack. The locations included the Taj Hotel, the Oberoi and the Nariman House. The information he obtained was then put to use by LeT operative to plan an attack, which was eventually carried out on November 26, 2008, in which 166 people were killed.

In their application to accuse Headley, the Mumbai Police reportedly said that as per a judgement passed by a US court, Headley had an active role to play in 26/11 Mumbai attacks.