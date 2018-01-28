3 school girls gets slapped 168 times in Madhya Pradesh

In a shameful and shocking incident, a science teacher at a school in Madhya Pradesh had allegedly asked his entire class to slap three students for an entire week for not completing their homework. The teacher did so to not fall under the laws of corporal punishment. The three students had been slapped 168 times by their classmates. The father of one of the victims has filed a police complaint.

The police, however, is not sure whether to arrest the students or the teacher. "We are seeking a legal opinion about who could be regarded as accused, the students who acted on behalf of the teacher or the teacher himself," said Thandla SHO Sher Singh Baghel. “The students have confirmed that they had indeed slapped the victims as ordered by Verma,” he added.

According to the complaint filed by the father of a student who was allegedly slapped, the class VI students of Jawahar Navodaya residential school in Thandla tehsil, Jhabua district, had not completed their science homework on January 11. “Manoj Kumar Verma, their science teacher, ordered each student to slap my daughter twice each day, for the next six days,” the complaint stated.

The father also added, “The assault has caused her immense mental and physical trauma. She is now terrified of going to school.”

The principal of the school seemed unnerved by the incident as he said, "Teachers can't themselves punish students weak in studies. Thus, Verma made their classmates execute it. The students weren't hit hard. It was a friendly punishment meant to send the message across."