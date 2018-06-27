7 so-called Godmen of India who were more famous for their scandals than their spiritual talks

India has always been a spiritual country. Our belief in supernatural powers is so strong that it is sometimes hard for practical thoughts to penetrate our souls. And thanks to this legacy of thought, we’re left with self-proclaimed Godmen making a fool of us.

The following list of Gurus will serve as an eye-opener for all those who believe in the false claims made by tricksters. Mind you, the list is huge!

1. Asaram Bapu

The list of controversies of Asaram Bapu is probably larger than his followers. From charges of murder to the statement made on the Delhi Gang Rape victim that she should have addressed the rapists as ‘brothers’ instead of protesting, Asaram Bapu sure knows how to be in headlines.

2. Sant Rampal

Conspiracy to murder, inciting mobs and contempt of court; Sant Rampal has been one of the most controversial godmen of our times. More than five dead bodies were recovered from his Ashram even as followers blindly protested against the police when Sant Rampal was arrested. So much was his fan following that the police used lathi charge to curb the mob. If all of this wasn’t enough, he professed to be the incarnated version of poet Kabir.

3. Swami Agnivesh

After spending 3 days in the Bigg Boss house, Swami Agnivesh became a hero with all his how to fight the corruption talks and supporting Anna Hazare. But his stardom didn’t last long as a controversial videotape of him went viral on YouTube. In the video, he can be heard telling a person alleged to be a Union minister that the government should act tough on the fasting Gandhian aka Anna Hazare.

4. Swami Nityananda

A video footage of Swami Nityananda in a compromising position with a lady was aired on a Tamil TV channel and soon his sex scandal got exposed. The godman is said to have raped many women including an Indian-origin American named Arthi Rao who went on television to accuse Swami Nityananda of the crime.

5. Radhe Maa

Amongst the godmen, there’s one godwoman who rose to fame with her antics. From cases over dowry to sexually assaulting TV star Dolly Bindra, Radhe Maa has had a colourful life. And yes, not to miss her video in which she can be seen wearing a mini dress and dancing.

6. Ram Rahim

Just like his movies, Baba Ram Rahim’s life has been super controversial too. From having an illicit relationship with his adopted daughter to raping women, Ram Rahim has been charged with heinous crimes. He has been sentenced with 20 years in jail for raping two women.

7. Bhagwan Rajneesh aka Osho

He is undoubtedly the most controversial baba we have witnessed till date. Drugs, sex and a culture of his own, Osho was known for all the wrongdoings, yet enjoyed a massive fan following. He had fled to the United States after facing protest in Pune. After which, he was charged with immigration violations and was later deported.