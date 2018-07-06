Amid legal hassles, Shashi Tharoor's English lessons get trolled on Twitter

On Thursday, Shashi Tharoor was granted an anticipatory bail in wife Sunanda Pushkar's mysterious death case, which holds him as an accused. Apart from having to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, he can't also leave the country without informing the court. The legal battle might be impacting him, but only to an extent. Because his English lessons on twitter are uninterrupted!

Needless to say, we are in awe of his vocab, although they get us scratching our heads every now and then. It so happened that Tharoor was challenged by a 'mischevious' friend to find a rhyming word for 'prurient'. Here's what happened next.

A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the voyeurism of our media) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word "prurient". So I did: Our media is often prurient, Around money some are esurient; Many are visibly parturient, When birthing their inner scripturient. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 2, 2018

Twitterati is also turning smarter day by day. Hence, he had a part of his followers creating their own 'rhymes', mostly hinting at his involvement in the ongoing case.

A mischievous friend (to whom I was complaining about the sunanda puskar case) challenged me to find a rhyme for the word "Jail". So I did: Shashi tharoor will go to Jail He will not get any bail He is just big congee whale Hail Hail Hail Hail@ShashiTharoor 😉 — Neha Pandey (@NamoNeha) July 2, 2018

A mischievous friend challenged me to write a rhyme on a murder A murder so ingenious, Left the country incredulous, One man @Swamy39 who was always rebellious, Stuck to his guns & left the murderer speechless, Dragged him to Court rendering all his protestations specious. — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 2, 2018

Your tweets cause empoisonnement, they make you eminent. And now I'm confident, I must be acquiescent. Your vocab is magniloquent, I'm happy being impercipient. — Anjali Khurana (@AnjaliKhurana1) July 2, 2018

Is it safe to laugh?