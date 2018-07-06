home/ india
Amid legal hassles, Shashi Tharoor's English lessons get trolled on Twitter

First published: July 06, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

On Thursday, Shashi Tharoor was granted an anticipatory bail in wife Sunanda Pushkar's mysterious death case, which holds him as an accused. Apart from having to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, he can't also leave the country without informing the court. The legal battle might be impacting him, but only to an extent. Because his English lessons on twitter are uninterrupted!

Needless to say, we are in awe of his vocab, although they get us scratching our heads every now and then. It so happened that Tharoor was challenged by a 'mischevious' friend to find a rhyming word for 'prurient'. Here's what happened next.

Twitterati is also turning smarter day by day. Hence, he had a part of his followers creating their own 'rhymes', mostly hinting at his involvement in the ongoing case.

Is it safe to laugh?

