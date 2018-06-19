A disturbing audio of children sobbing post separation from their parents at US - Mexico border gets leaked!

Recently, an audio recording of children sobbing endlessly has been leaked. The children have been separated from their parents at the US – Mexico border and the audio which is around 7 minutes long is extremely disturbing.

One child can be heard saying, “I don’t want them to stop my father. I don’t want them to deport him.” The audio recording has been obtained by ProPublica and it has several children crying for help and asking to be reunited with their parents. In between the sobs, one can hear their pleas for ‘Mami’ and ‘Papi’ interjected with a border agent saying, “Well, we have an orchestra here, right? What we’re missing is a conductor.” Here's the audio clip:

There has been a huge outrage over this entire scenario as it is a policy by the Trump administration which calls for undocumented immigrant children to be taken away from their parents at the border and keep them in U.S. Government facilities.

As per a report in ProPublica, the audio clip was taken at a US Customs and Border Protection detention facility. The person who recorded the audio chooses to be unidentified from the fear of retaliation. He handed over the clip to civil rights Attorney Jennifer Harbury who then gave it to ProPublica.

Around 2000 children faced separation from their parents at the border as the officials of Trump administration launched a zero-tolerance U.S. immigration policy. According to the policy, anybody who attempts to enter the country in an illegal way will be separated from their children. ProPublica suggests that around 100 of these children are under the age of four.

Democrats and Republicans have already condemned this policy, but Trump administration states that it is only enforcing the prevalent laws. A poll conducted by CNN states that around two-third of the American populace do not approve of the Trump immigration policy, while, 28% approve of it.