A first for President Ram Nath Kovind as he rejects a mercy plea of a murder convict

In 2006, an incident that took place in Rampur Shyamchand village, Bihar shook the entire nation. A man named Jagat Rai killed 6 people on that awful night by setting the house on fire. Wife of a man named Vijendra Mahato and their five children were mercilessly murdered. Why? Because Vijendra Mahato refrained from taking back the case that he had filed against Jagat Rai and his brothers for stealing his buffalo.

Later, an FIR was filed against Jagat Rai and others on charges of murder, attempt to murder, trespass, punishment for rioting, wrongful confinement, mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the house. In the year 2013, Jagat Rai was awarded with the death sentence by the Supreme Court.

Following the process, the convict then filed a mercy petition to President and today the ruling has come out. Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea which was filed in the year 2017, when Pranab Mukherjee was the President. Reports suggest that Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea by consulting the Home Ministry and seeking the legal advice.

This is for the first time that Ram Nath Kovind has rejected a mercy plea of a convict after taking oath as the President of the country.