After seven years, Anna Hazare to repeat history with yet another hunger strike

In 2011, social activist Anna Hazare became a household name. He went on a hunger strike on April 5, 2011, in order to put pressure on the Indian government to pass a strict anti-corruption law. In his quest for what was right, Hazare got immense support, both from the media and the aam janta. The strike then also led to the birth of Arvind Kejriwal, who was one of the followers of Hazare and just a common man. Seven years hence, though he may not be politically aligned to his mentor anymore, but he has his own party and is the Chief Minister of New Delhi. And now, history is all set to repeat itself.

Anna Hazare is all set to once again go on a hunger strike in October this year. This time, his fight is against the Union government for the delay in appointment of a Lokpal at the Centre. Hazare told a news agency, "I will go on a hunger strike from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at my native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.”

The social activist criticised the NDA government stating the government had earlier assured it will appoint the Lokpal and implement the Lokpal Bill, which was passed by Parliament and signed by the then President in January 2014. "But there is a lack of will in this government to curb corruption and hence, it is giving a lot of reasons and delaying the appointment of the Lokpal," he added.

Well, Anna Hazare has appealed people to join him in his campaign for a corruption-free India.