AIADMK members feast on biryani during a statewide hunger-strike

The All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) planned to go on a hunger strike to put pressure on the centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board. The O Panneerselvam led party had announced that the fast would be between 8 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, April 3. Of course, a hunger strike is a strenuous work, and considering the amount of effort and zeal the cadres put in, they deserve a break – with biryani.

According to reports, the entire cabinet of the AIADMK participated in the strike. Several ministers and leaders drove the protest in various districts across Tamil Nadu. There is a lot of anger against the ruling party’s reluctance to take on the Centre's delay in setting up the board. Many critics have said that the protest is just an eyewash.

Hunger strike with lunch break: AIADMK cadre eat biriyani & tomato rice pic.twitter.com/cs6YPwh4YG — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) April 4, 2018

Wearing the Amma party logo on their chest, the cadres were seen wolfing on biryani from disposable plates, reports The News Minute. Buckets full of the much-loved dish were seen around them. Seating wasn’t an issue, as many were sitting on the ground or had found chairs for themselves. Some were even digging in while standing.

But what good is a biryani break without a trip to the TASMAC? In a viral video, members of AIADMK were seen gulping down liquor near a Vellore based TASMAC.

The Cauvery dispute has been a matter of conflict between the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala since 1881.