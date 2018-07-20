Aircel-Maxis scam: P Chidambaram was aware of the deal, CBI states in new chargesheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a fresh chargesheet in Aircel-Maxis case naming former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram as accused in the scam. Chidambaram was charged for abusing his official position and participating in criminal conspiracy over the approval of a telecom deal in 2006.

Reportedly, the chargesheet has been filed against 18 people which includes the name of P Chidambaram and his son. The chargesheet focuses on the FIPB approvals given in Aircel-Maxis case. In the new chargesheet, the agency has said that two sets of money trails were discovered pertaining the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance and amounts of Rs 26 lakh to Chess Management and Rs 87 lakh to Advantage Strategic Consultant Pvt Ltd were paid to Karti Chidambaram’s companies. The agency has claimed that both the aforesaid payments were made “contemporaneously” to Karti’s firm when his father had given the FIPB clearances while holding the seat of Finance Minister.

As per the agency, Chidambaram as Finance Minister did not have the powers to give FIPB clearance beyond Rs 600 crore. The agency has alleged that the said FDI was wrongly projected as an investment of Rs 180 crore so that it need not be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to avoid a detailed scrutiny.

Along with P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram, the chargesheet also names Ashok Kumar Jha, the then secretary of Economic Affairs, Ashok Chawla, the then additional secretary of Economic Affairs, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, the then Joint Secretary, Deepak Kumar Singh, the then Director, FIPB, Ram Sharan, Anand Krishnantatparanandanam, S Bhaskar Raman, CA of Karti and V Srinivasan.

CBI has also named Indian and Foreign-based companies namely - M/S Chess Management Holding Ltd, Astro All Asia Networks PLC, Malaysia, Maxis Mobile SDM BHD Malaysia, Bumi Armada Berhad, Malaysia, Bumi Armada Navigation SDM, BHD Malaysia, Augustus Ralph Marshal And Advantage strategic pvt ltd, in this case.