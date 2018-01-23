Airlines may charge 30% extra for in-flight Wi-Fi

Passengers traveling by flight might soon be able to access internet mid-air. However, they may need to cough up at least 20-30% extra in the airfare to avail the service. Following a TRAI order permitting in-flight voice and data connectivity, several airlines are planning to introduce the facility.

This move might help the airlines adding value to the services for business class travelers on domestic and international flights. However, this might not be a good option for low-cost carriers. According to a report by Times of India, the officials said that the charges for in-flight net connectivity would range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for thirty minutes to an hour. This has been decided to keep international standards and the charges levied by service providers for slots on satellites in mind. Airlines will be paying service providers like Inmarsat to activate the in-flight net connectivity.

The in-flight internet connectivity may be too expensive for passengers and airlines in the domestic sector as the booking fares mostly start from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,500 on short domestic routes.

The same report also added that TRAI's order permitting in-flight net connection would be an advantage for flights that traverse the peninsula on intercontinental routes as they do not need to switch off the Wi-Fi when in Indian airspace.