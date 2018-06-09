Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta send out innovative engagement invitation

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's grand engagement is around the corner. A couple of months back, we saw the best of entertainment, sports and business fraternities dropping in to wish them luck as they announced the beginning of their togetherness. Now, an official engagement follows. On that occasion, the Ambanis have sent out an innovative invitation. Watch the video below!

The card comes with a silver temple of Lord Ganesha inside it. It looks beautiful, and is such a thoughtful pick for an auspicious occasion! Shubhaarambh plays in the background.

This invite is being sent from Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and siblings Isha and Anant Ambani.

Akash and Shloka are school friends and have known each other since their childhood days. Shloka is the daughter of diamond merchants Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, who own Rosy Blue India.

Shortly after Akash and Shloka's engagement, his sister Isha Ambani too was engaged to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal, who leads the Piramal group.

Tons of happiness in the Ambani family right now. Heartiest congratulations from our side too!