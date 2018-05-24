All the single men! PM Narendra Modi extends a warm welcome to Dutch PM Mark Rutte

Well, we may all be racking our brains wondering where the ‘Acche Din’ promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering the latest hike in the fuel price. Even as he steps into the last year of his term and leaves us with many unanswered questions, one thing we know for sure is that the PM has done wonders in terms of foreign relations. He has managed to excel in that front and hence we have the Prime Minister of Netherlands, Mark Rutte, visiting India for the second time. And that too within a year of Narendra Modi’s visit to Netherlands.

Mark Rutte has already stepped on our land and has received a warm welcome from the PM. This tweet by Narendra Modi serves as a proof.

भारत में आपका स्वागत है प्रधानमंत्री जी। Welkom in India @MinPres Rutte! Wij zijn erg blij u te kunnen ontvangen. India welcomes you Prime Minister Rutte. I look forward to our talks today. #NLIndia https://t.co/yyU9GlT2Lj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018

As per the reports, Mark Rutte’s visit to India is to strengthen the economic ties between the two countries. A bilateral summit with PM Narendra Modi and a visit to ISRO are on the top of Mark Rutte’s agenda among the others. With two such dynamic personalities coming together for the betterment of both the countries, one can expect a profitable outcome.

As we look forward to Mark Rutte’s two-day stay in India, here are some really interesting facts that one must know about the Dutch PM.