Amazon's Alexa has a strong Indian connection and it can't get better than this!

Amazon's Alexa has become quite popular among the households for making everyone's life easier. The concept that works on voice recognition became popular in no time among the consumers. But did you know Alexa, which is now a phenomenon across the globe has an Indian connection?

Rohit Prasad, the man from Ranchi in Jharkhand is the brain behind Amazon's Alexa.

Currently working as the Vice President and Head Scientist of Alexa Artificial Intelligence at Amazon, Prasad appeared on the 15th position on the Recode’s list of 100 people in technology, business, and media who mattered in 2017.

Though Prasad is now settled abroad, he did his schooling and engineering from Ranchi. He studied in DAV Public School in Ranchi, and later went on to pursue engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, a village near the Jharkhand capital.

After completing his engineering, Prasad decided to go abroad for further studies. He pursued MS in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology and completed the same in 1999. Following this, he joined the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for an executive MBA programme.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Prasad joined Raytheon BBN Technologies in July 1999 as a staff scientist. In the same company, he went on to rise to the position of Deputy Manager and Senior Director of Speech, Language and Multimedia Business Unit.

With this, we can conclude that voice-recognition is slowly and steadily becoming the IT thing. Its digitalisation to a whole new level, and thanks to Rohit, India is shining on the global map.