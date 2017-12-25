Amchi Mumbai gets Indias first air-conditioned local train: Everything that you need to know

The Indian Railways on Monday have a Christmas gift to Mumbaikars. They flagged off the country's first air-conditioned suburban local train in Mumbai, 150 years after the first suburban local was hauled by a steam engine in 1867. The pre-New Year bonanza saw the first AC local's maiden run between Borivali and Churchgate on the Western Railway at 10.32 am and thus realising the long-awaited dream of lakhs of commuters. The regular commuters are excited at the launch of the AC local which is expected to bring them respite during the scorching summer.

Built in Chennai at a cost of Rs 54 crore, the 12-car rake of the AC local arrived here on April 4, 2016. WR General Manager Anil Gupta said, "This AC local is being run through a prototype coach and we will invite feedback from commuters and incorporate it in our next fleet of coaches."

First AC Local ran on its maiden run today from Borivali on 25th December, 2017 among cheers from the public. A long cherished dream come true! Suburban services have witnessed a dawn of new era of cool comfort pic.twitter.com/hkZKwRVjUh — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 25, 2017

First AC local of country was introduced today on WR suburban section. First time commuters welcomed the comfort of the train while onlookers watched the train curiously during its maiden run from Borivali to Churchgate. pic.twitter.com/648qNaKpVG — Western Railway (@WesternRly) December 25, 2017

The WR conducted about 65 trial runs of the train before starting its services for the public on Monday. In spite of being a public holiday, several hundreds of curious and wide-eyed commuters crowded the Borivali and other stations en route to gawk at the new train service. The Western Railways will be running six daily services (three in each direction) on an experimental basis between 26 December and 29 December, and start full-fledged operations from 1 January 2018. There will 12 daily services (six up and six down) from 1 January onwards. However, the train will not operate on Saturdays and Sundays due to maintenance works.

The Western Railway has also announced an introductory 'cool' fares to lure regular commuters. The fare to be 1.2 times the cost of a first-class one-way regular ticket. The fare will be later increased to 1.3 times of a first-class one-way regular ticket.

Each local train has room for a total of 5,964 people, with the seating capacity for 1,028 and standing space for 4,936. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will ensure the safety of the commuters with the presence of RPF constables in each coach. Besides, the coaches will also be equipped with a GPS-based passenger information system with the audio-visual indication of stations for driver-passenger communication.

Presently, the Western Railway operates 1,355 suburban services daily transporting around 3.5 million passengers with 89 rakes in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. Mumbaikars, who took the first ride, expressed delight at the new service. "It's quite unbelievable. I can't express my feeling. I pray to the almighty that every local is made like this," Sheela Raut, a commuter said.

Railway activists too expressed happiness at the launch of the AC train. Kailash Verma, an activist of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, said, "The commissioning of this train is a testimony that the Indian Railways are trying hard to meet the demands of the passengers. I hope that maintenance and punctuality of the trains will be monitored on priority."