Amidst Sushma Swaraj Troll row, Foreign ministry claims that the official "Overstepped"

Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs of India recently faced netizen’s wrath and was trolled when one of the passport applicants reported ill-treatment by one official of the passport issuing authority. As the news broke out, the minister was targeted on the social platform and trolled. Her husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted a screenshot of a post by a Twitter user who asked him to teach the minister to not appease the Muslims.

After the tweet requests that were sent by the applicants to Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, the ministry had taken action against the official and issued passports to the family. But the ministry's action has triggered an uproar on social media by a section, who accused the minister of appeasement of minorities. And she is hitting back, initially even ‘liking’ the tweets that targeted her. She even started a poll on the trolls, and even blocked a user on a dare.

An internal investigation by the foreign ministry had found that the official who allegedly harassed and inter-faith couple, had indeed overstepped his brief. Reportedly, the officer in question here Vikas Mishra overstepped bounds of duty and his transfer order has stayed.

Talking about the case, last month, the complainant Tanvi Seth had revealed said the passport officer had told her that her passport cannot be made unless she changed her name in all documents, since she had married a Muslim. She said the passport official had spoken to her in a "very humiliating manner" which had reduced her to tears. Calling it a case of "moral policing", she said he also put both their passports on hold. Seth's husband, Anas Sidiqui, said the officer asked him "to change my name, my religion".

Ministers like Nitin Gadkari, Mehbooba Mufti, Rajnath Singh and others came out in support of Sushma Swaraj and condemned the troll attack on the minister.