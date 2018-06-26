Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra's 'Neo Jinnah' remark

Jests between politicians, especially if they're rivals, can be quite enjoyable. Finding good humour in these jests can be a task though. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has recently responded to BJP Chief Sambit Patra's 'Neo Jinnah' comment, on a rather light note. He did NOT lash back in temper but taunted Patra in a rather witty way.

" Arre Sambit baccha hai, bacchon ke baare mein nahinbolte. Bacchon ke baap se muqabla hai hamara. Jab bade baat karte hainto bacchon ko tayein-tayein nahin karna chahiye (Sambit is a kid, we should not comment about it. I compete with the grown-ups, When grown-ups speak, kids shouldn't interfere)", he told ANI.

To give you a quick background, Owaisi had recently emphasised on Muslims electing only Muslim politicians if they wished to retain secularism. "I want to tell you that if you want to keep secularism alive then fight for your rights, became a political power, vote for your (Muslim) candidates," he said.

This irked debates. Patra stated, "In today's political scenario, I have no hesitation in saying that Mr Owaisi is the neo Jinnah. This tactic of instigating Muslims to break away from the mainstream is a dangerous one & he is a repeat offender".

This, we assume, isn't the last we've heard of this argument.