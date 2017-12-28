Asaduddin Owaisi slams government over triple talaq bill

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the government over triple talaq bill that was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 28.

Owaisi is of the opinion that the bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. He further claimed that the bill is not required in the first place since it is already illegal in the country. He also questioned as to how would a victim get compensation if her husband was sent to jail. Owaisi made the statement on the floor of the House as the government tabled the bill in Lok Sabha.

He had earlier given a notice to oppose the introduction of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill) 2017 in Lok Sabha as well. The Bill, which seeks to criminalize the practice was tabled in Parliament by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

As per the draft bill, "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal". There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term, which may extend to three years and fine for violators. The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance. It has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.