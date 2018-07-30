Attack on AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran’s car backfires, leaves the attacker injured

Three people were injured after a petrol bomb was hurled near the residence of former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinkaran. Reports mention that the attack was carried out by a discontented supporter, ‘Bullet’ Parimalam, who was arrested by the cops while he was heading to a hospital to treat his injuries.

The bomb hit Dhinakaran’s car but the politician was not on board. Dhinakaran’s driver, his photographer and an auto driver got injured in the attack, which had also damaged the rear windshield of the vehicle. The bomb had exploded when Parimalam and his driver attempted to throw it into Dhinakaran’s house in Adyar. The resulting explosion had set his own car on fire and he had to leave it behind. Parimalam and his driver too suffered injuries as a result.

According to Hindustan Times, the police said that Parimalam was recently sacked from the AMMK which was floated Dhinakaran after he broke away from the AIADMK. Parimalam was angered by the party’s decision to expel him and as a result, he orchestrated the attack. Reports further suggest that Parimalam had spent about Rs 80 lakh for the AMMK but Dhinakaran fired him.

Following the incident, AMMK officials requested the Tamil Nadu government to provide Dhinakaran with high security. “As the government failed to provide proper security to Dhinakaran, this shocking incident has happened. So, it is essential to tighten the security around the house our leader,” said MLA P Vetrivel Perambur, a Dhinakaran supporter to HT.