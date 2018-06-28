home/ india
Baba Ramdev all set to get waxed

First published: June 28, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Baba Ramdev, who is known for his yoga asanas and of course his company Patanjali Ayurved, has a surprise for all his followers. Well, he is all set to get waxed. No, he is not waxing his body. Well, the yoga guru will be soon having a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds London.

He is currently in London and has posted a picture in which his measurements are being taken. Baba Ramdev has also posted a picture in which he is doing yoga near Thames. Check out the posts here:

Well, Baba Ramdev is looking quite happy while giving the measurements for his wax statue. But, wasn’t he against the things that are not Indian?

A few years ago, Baba Ramdev had claimed that with his company Patanjali, he will swipe out MNCs. He had said, “Patanjali agle panch varshon mein in videshi kampaniyon ko moksh de degi (Patanjali will finish the MNCs up from the Indian market in next five years).”

He had been quite against all the MNCs. When there were questions being raised on the quality of Patanjali products, Baba Ramdev had stated that it was a conspiracy by MNCs.

We wonder what made him say yes to the peeps at Madame Tussauds to make his wax statue. Will they use Patanjali products to make his wax statue? Lol!

