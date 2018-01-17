Baba Ramdevs Patanjali warming up to foreign companies

Yoga guru and founder of Patanjali Group of Institutions, Baba Ramdev announced on 16th January the launch of Patanjali’s own e-commerce website - www.patanjaliayurved.net. According to the company, it helped to make Rs. 10 crore during its trial phase in December, 2017. Citing the efficiency of online commerce, Ramdev also stated that the company will partner with e-shopping portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Grofers, Paytm Mall, NetMed and 1MG.

Ramdev has always championed the cause of ‘Swadesi’ (made in one’s own country) goods, therefore, the FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved Limited was spearheaded by him. The company’s initial goal was to produce homegrown products as opposed to foreign companies, so that the money is used for Indian citizens. According to an advertisement released in 2016, Ramdev had warned people that foreign companies take the country’s money outside the country. Furthermore, he accuses foreign companies of not being charitable.

Fair enough Baba, you got our attention. Your rhetoric works, at least at the face value. Now, you’re going to partner with e-commerce website to expand your business of homegrown products, sounds good. While all the e-shopping companies that Patanjali is going to partner with are Indian companies, Amazon seems like an odd fit. Founded by Jeff Bezos, who is one of the richest in the world, in Seattle, Washington, Amazon is far from home grown.

Launched in India in 2013, six years after Flipkart’s launch, Amazon still tops the list of the biggest e-commerce website in India. In 2017, the Indian extension of the global conglomerate reported a 105% growth. Going by Baba’s logic, he should have avoided Amazon like the plague! However, business is aimed at profit and Patanjali, it seems is no exception to the rule.