Bajrang Dal cadres given arms training to protect ‘Hindus’

The Bajrang Dal (associated outfit of ruling BJP’s parent body RSS) held an arms training camp for its cadres in Bawara of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. The camp was to train the members to use arms and other weapons to enable them to deal with the “rashtra-drohis” (anti-nationals). Organized from May 3 to May 11, the trainees were lessoned on using rifles, swords and lathis to ‘tackle anti-national, love jihad elements’.

Picture courtesy: ANI

The camp further trained the saffron outfit activists in karate, climbing the tree with rope or towel, high jumping etc and the entire training was imparted by seasoned Bajrang Dal trainers only.

“This is a routine camp which we organize annually to tackle anti-national, love jihad elements. It started in the year 1984," said Devi Singh Sondhia, Bajrangi Dal District Convenor to the ANI.

Meanwhile, political parties BJP and Congress spurned the training camp, demanding immediate action from the government.

“There is a rule of law and constitution in the country and in this case, no one will be allowed to take over the law. Appropriate action will be taken by the government," said Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal.

"Such a law should not be allowed to be taken in hand. Do the people taking this training not have belief in our armed forces? The Government should take immediate action against it,” as told by Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi to the ANI.

“Arms training to Bajrang Dal cadres sans any administrative-police clearance puts under cloud the effectiveness and efficiency of the central and state government agencies. Further, if Bajrang Dal is holding training camps to combat anti-nationals, then it becomes crystal clear that their own government at the centre and in states has failed to do their job of checking anti-national activities in the country”, he added.