Bigg Boss 12: Makers approach Uttara Bahuguna, but she refuses the offer - here's why

The makers of Bigg Boss have a knack of getting controversial people on the show. Many have found themselves in the headlines and eventually inside the glass walled house. So when Uttara Bahuguna, a Dehradun-based teacher, who shot into limelight after she “violated the decorum” of a Janata Darbar session, was approached for the upcoming twelveth season of Bigg Boss, it didn't come as a surprise. Yep! Apparently, Uttara got a call from the casting team of Bigg Boss recently. So will we see her on Bigg Boss 12? The answer is no as she has refused the offer due to her family commitment.

“I received a call from the makers of ‘Bigg Boss’ yesterday. But I have refused the offer. I just want to run my household and take care of my children,” the teacher told ANI.

For the uninitiated, last week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the police to take Bahuguna into custody for allegedly protesting at his Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking a transfer from a remote location. The video of her protesting at the Janta Darbar went viral. Here's the video in case you missed it:

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

Earlier in an interview with ANI, Uttara asked Rawat to apologise for “insulting” her. “Why Education Minister (Arvind Pandey) has apologised. He did not do anything. It was the Chief Minister’s fault and he should have apologised. It was the Chief Minister who insulted me,” she was quoted.