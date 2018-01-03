Bird flu strikes back, this time it’s Bengaluru

H5N1 Avian Influenza aka the bird flu is back in news again. According to The New Indian Express, one case of bird flu was detected in chicken at a poultry shop in Dasarahalli on Kempapura Main Road. The shop has been shut down and other poultry shops in a 1-km radius of that shop too have been shut down since December 30 by the health department. According to BBMP joint commissioner of Yelahanka zone Nagaraju, a bird was seen dead at Dasarahalli village in Bytarayanapura assembly constituency limits on December 29. Following that the samples were sent for testing to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal.

The Animal Husbandry Department has asked BBMP to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The same report quoted him saying, “We have asked shops selling meat and eggs within a 1-km radius of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Dasarahlli villages to shut till further communication. The animal husbandry officials in BBMP are also examining birds at poultries within a 10-km radius along with veterinary doctors.”

This particular shop had reportedly got poultry supplied from Tamil Nadu on December 28 where about eight chickens died. The dead birds tested positive for bird flu at a veterinary hospital in Hebbal. In humans, the symptoms of H5N1 are like H1N1 which includes a sore throat, fever, and fatigue. Naturally, the bird handlers are vulnerable to the virus.