BJP leader Amit Shah meets Madhuri Dixit and her husband. SEE PICS

As part of the Bharatiya Janta Party's Sampark Se Samarthan initiative, BJP leader Amit Shah met actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Avinash Nene at their Juhu residence, on Wednesday. Shah briefed them about the achievements and initiatives of the Narendra Modi Government, and three of them posed for a picture afterward. The trio was seen holding what looked like a booklet narrating the Government's accomplishments.

The Sampark Se Samarthan programme was launched by Shah on May 29 to celebrate four years of the Modi Government. The idea is to expand its relationship with eminent personalities. As part of the programme, Shah will be meeting 50 personalities, all achievers in their own fields.

He has already met former Cricketer Kapil Dev and former Chief Justice of India RC Lahoti, to name a few.

Shah was supposed to meet melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on the same day. However, the meeting had to be canned after the veteran singer caught food poisoning. She Tweeted the same.