BJP Minister from Haryana compares Rahul Gandhi to the deadly Nipah virus

Bharatiya Janata Party member and Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij recently compared Congress leader to the deadly Nipah virus. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Rahul Gandhi is similar to Nipah Virus, whichever party he comes in contact with, that party will be finished". This was probably in reference to Congress forming an alliance with Janata Dal in Karnataka.

राहुल गांधी #निपाह वायरस के समान है । जो भी राजनीतिक पार्टी इसके सम्पर्क में आएगी वह फना हो जाएगी । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 27, 2018

Vij is known for making controversial statements. Earlier, in a series of tweets, he had taunted Rahul by saying he would use the same plate in feeding the Congress workers that he uses to feed his dog.

"Ye sunkar bahut acha laga ki Rahul Gandhi apne ghar ane vaalon ko va apne kutte ko ek he plate mein naashta karvaata hai. Rahu lGandhi ke lie Congress ke kaaryakarta va kutte sab baraabar hain . Rahul Gandhi jo bolata hai.uska kutta bolta hai .Rahul Gandhi ko janne ke lie uske kutte ko janna zaruri hai .Ye acchee tarah samajh lo Congress walo," his tweets read.

The Minister who has health, sports and science and technology ministries under him, last year also lashed out on Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, suggesting her to jump into the sea if she was ashamed of being born as an Indian.

The Nipah virus has had a scary outbreak in North Kerala, creating panic amidst the natives. There is already a number of casualties and the state Government is now keeping a strict vigil.