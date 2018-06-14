BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya: Women should remain infertile than produce kids who are not sanskari

Pannalal Shakya is one of those people who live in their own bubble. The BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh who took pot shots at Virat Kohli’s patriotism for getting married to Anushka Sharma in Italy has now come up with another masterpiece. In a rally in Guna, a district that he represents, Shakya said, “Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not sanskari."

You’d think he’ll end there, but we’re talking about the man who back in March, said that girls would be safe if they do not have boyfriends. He had also advised boys to “refrain from embracing the western culture of making girlfriends."

There’s more from the rally in Guna. Taking a dig at his party’s arch-rival, Shakya said, "Congress came up with the slogan garibi hatao but instead wiped out the poor. There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not sanskari and who deform society."

He went on to request women to follow his sermons, adding that they should not give birth to sons and daughters “who bring deformities to the society or spread vices.”