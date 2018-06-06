BJP MLA Surendra Singh strikes again! Compares govt. officials to prostitutes

You may have heard of Surendra Singh. He’s a BJP lawmaker best known for his rants. His most recent achievement? Singh compared government officials to prostitutes. That’s not all, the lawmaker advised his supporters to punch government officials who ask for bribes.

Here’s a translation of what Singh announced at a public meeting held on June 5: “Prostitutes are better than government officials; at least they take money and do their work. They also dance on the stage. But these officials, even after taking money, don't do their work. There is no guarantee that the work will be done.”

Singh is often in the news for his fiery comments. Following the BJP’s defeat in the bypolls in Kairana and Noorpur, he blamed the loss on ministers in Yogi Adityanath’s government.

BJP lawmakers noted that some government officials in Singh’s constituency asked for bribes. To that, he said, “If the government officials ask you for bribe, punch them hard. If they still don't work honestly beat them up with shoes."

Statements such as these had once forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to caution his party officials. “We make mistakes and give 'masala' to the media... as if we are great social scientists and experts to analyse issues...” said Modi, adding that party officials shouldn’t ‘talk out of turn’ as ‘it hurts the party image."

Surendra Singh is well known as the person who fires out anything that comes to his mind without really thinking. He had earlier pointed at parents and cell phones for the rise of rape cases in the country. He even lashed out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, calling her Surpanakha, the mythological evil sister of Ravana, the king of demons.

Well, looks like Singh will be remembered more for his weird analogies rather than his work, in the political history of India.