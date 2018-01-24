BMC to open 3 pet crematoriums in Mumbai soon

BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has sanctioned three electric crematoriums for pets and stray animals in the city, Mumbai Mirror reported. The facilities will open at Mahalaxmi, Deonar and Malad and will be available free of cost to Mumbaikars. Speaking to the popular daily, Dr Yogesh Shete, General Manager of the Deonar abattoir, who is coordinating the whole project said, "Seeing the increasing number of animals in the city, we have realised one crematorium is not enough. Citizens too have been demanding for opening of more such facilities."

He also said that the civic body has set aside Rs 6 crore for the project which will be divided evenly for the three crematoriums that have already received the approval of the national pollution control board. The three crematoriums, which will run on compressed natural gas, will operate under a public-private partnership. Currently, the city only has one crematorium in Parel run by the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit hospital for animals.

Reportedly, a one-acre plot has been identified by the BMC within the civic body's dog control cell in Mahalaxmi for one of the crematoriums. In Deonar, the facility will be housed in a half acre plot. In Malad, the crematorium will be opened at Ahimsa, an animal hospital run by an NGO on a half-acre plot of land belonging to the BMC.

In the same interview, Shete also added, “Pet animals are always treated as family members and their loss is one of the hardest things one could face. Every pet-owning family would want to pay their final respects to the dead.”

As per the proposal, the civic body will provide fuel free of cost while a private firm will set up the machinery and labour. The tender for the project is yet to be floated but the facilities will be started in six months time.