Bold, beautiful and flaming! Meet Renee Kujur from Chhattisgarh, the girl who's being called India's own Rihanna

How does a beautiful woman look like? The society has not only decided it already but imposed its answer on you too. Hence, when you conflict the set norms, you are almost stirring a revolution. Renee Kujur, a model from Chhatisgarh, with her dark skin and an impeccable spirit, is a part of one such revolution.

The internet is calling her India's own Rihanna. But that's today. She has had her days of being ridiculed and shamed. It began when she was as little as 5 and continued. Losing or not getting work is just a small bit of humiliation here. At instances, she was suggested to please her clients sexually so she could get more work.

“Photogs would tell their clients that I resemble Rihanna. That way, it was easier to convince them. No one could deny that Rihanna wasn’t beautiful. That sort of worked in my favour. Those who had called me kaali and unattractive had to take back their words,” she recalled, in a conversation with HT.

Today, as the India media treats her as a new discovery and showers praise on her spirit, confidence and charm, Renee definitely is dreaming bigger.

As she puts it, 'some fairie are black too'!