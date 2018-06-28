Breaking: A chartered plane crashes in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, five dead

In an unfortunate turn of events, a chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar - a thickly populated suburb of Mumbai, today (June 28). The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed nearby in Ghatkopar. According to the initial information, the chartered plane crashed at 01:35 pm. It had taken off from Juhu for testing, a ground report said. The plane which crashed next to a building under construction reportedly had a dozen people on board. Fire tenders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot immediately. Two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board and one person on the ground are dead, Directorate General of Civil Aviation told ANI. In the pictures that have made way to social media, we see flames and black smoke was rising from the wreckage. A large crowd is gathered around the debris.

The plane, a Beechcraft King Air C 90 turboprop, was sold by the Uttar Pradesh government to a Mumbai-based UY aviation company in 2014. "The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad," UP official Avnish Awasthi was quoted as telling ANI.

Mumbai: A chartered plane has crashed in Ghatkopar. Fire tenders and an ambulance are at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ie7ck70Sep — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

The plane was reportedly delivered to the UP government in 1995. Several fire engines and ambulances are at the site. The King Air C90 can seat 12 people.