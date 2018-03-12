CBSE helpline gets queries on break-ups from class 10th and 12th students

The CBSE Boards examinations are fast approaching and to help students cope up with the exam-related stress, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a toll-free helpline for seeking advice. But it seems most of the calls are not even close to things related to education and exam. According to reports, students have been asking queries related to memory loss, ill-treatment by their parents and even break-ups.

91 Councilors from both India and abroad have been assigned to answer the queries for the 20 lakh students who will be appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams starting March 5.

“I had a break up recently and I don’t feel like studying at all. I can’t think of anything else but her,” a Delhi-based counsellor quoted a Class 12 student as saying to Hindustan Times.

Some even received calls from students complaining about mistreatment in the family by father. “‘He doesn’t understand me and scolds me all the time. What should I do?’ This was a Class 12 student,” said one of the counsellors.

The most asked question by students was “How to remember what I have studied?” According to the counsellors, most students say they study hard and yet find themselves forgetting answers as exams approach.

“I get many calls where students complain about forgetting what they have studied. It is the fear of the unknown (exam) that makes them go blank. I ask them to focus on certain topics in one day and revise,” said Chand Trehan, a Jammu-based freelance psychologist, and counsellor with CBSE.

The CBSE helpline number has received a total of 6,428 calls between February 1 and February 23. “My life has no meaning and I want to end it. My parents are not home so I am going to do it now,” a student told Kaushal Gupta, a Dehradun-based counsellor. “She said her parents are well educated and they live in a society where education, and especially science education, is considered a measure of success. She was forced to take science stream even though she wanted to study humanities and become a writer,” said Gupta, a neurosurgeon by profession.

Out of 6,428 calls, about 4,322 are queries regarding forms, spelling mistakes, and downloading sample papers. The remaining 2,106 calls are counselling-related and are handled by the trained counsellors, said Rama Sharma, CBSE’s spokesperson.