Ayushi Anand June 20 2019, 3.15 pm June 20 2019, 3.15 pm

The gruesome murder of a 7-year-old boy in Gurugram’s Ryan International school’s washroom has left the nation shocked. In the wake of the incident, the Kejriwal government has ordered schools in the national capital to install CCTV cameras covering the entire school premises. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds Delhi’s education portfolio, also ordered a complete police verification of the schools teaching and non-teaching staff within three weeks.

The order comes in the backdrop of Sisodia’s meeting with school principals, police officers, heads of all government departments and other stakeholders on the issue of safety of school going students in Delhi.

Schools have been asked to submit the details about police verification on the portal of the Directorate of Education. The institutions will also have to provide details on the number of CCTV cameras installed and submit monthly reports on the upkeep of these devices.

A high-level committee chaired by the DoE director has also been set up to frame guidelines for the safety of students in schools.

A list of people convicted of sexual offences has also been uploaded on the Delhi Police’s website and schools have been asked to conduct a thorough check before any recruitment.

The national capital has over 5,700 schools and there is no official number of their non-teaching staff but the government estimates suggest that there is around one lakh of them.

Just a few days ago, a three member special investigation team found Ryan International School had serious lapses in its security system. The team also pointed out that many of the CCTV cameras installed on the school’s campus were non-functional. No separate toilets were provided to the students and the non-teaching staff. The school was also guilty of hiring staff without a proper background check and police verification.