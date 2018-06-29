CM Devendra Fadnavis receives message from an ailing mother, what he does next will melt your heart

A 12-year-old boy found the contact details of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and asked his mother to reach out to him, and seek help. The boy’s mum, a 47-year-old is suffering from breast cancer. Sanjeevani Mukadam was hesitant at first, but wrote to the CM, who reverted to her.

According to reports, Fadnavis was moved by the message and called on an officer on special duty (OSD) to sanction Rs 1.5 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, for treating Mukadam. The CM also made sure that the woman receives her chemotherapy session at a privately run hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Omprakash Shete of the CM Relief Fund said, “It’s a special case and we made the documents at collector’s office and released Rs 1.5 lakh for the treatment. As she is a woman and cannot travel all the way from Alibaug to Mumbai, even government hospitals are already crowded, we have requested a private hospital in Navi Mumbai to start the treatment."

Mukadam was reportedly diagnosed with breast cancer in October last year and was asked to visit a super-specialty hospital. As a single parent, it was financially unviable for her to get treatment and soon ran out of the prescribed medicines. Her conditioned worsened and she began developing breast cancer-like symptoms.