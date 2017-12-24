Cockroach found in food served at Air Indias VIP lounge

The national carrier is in news again. This time it's a cockroach that found its way on to a food plate at the airline's lounge for premium passengers at the Delhi airport. Journalist Harinder Baweja tweeted a picture of the roach on her plate. Needless to say that it went viral on twitter.

Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for biz and first class passengers. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/LEy9GtrgTY — Harinder Baweja (@shammybaweja) December 20, 2017

Air India issued an apology and assured appropriate corrective actions. It expressed regret for the incident on the micro blogging site and said the catering services provider had been asked to take measures. An airline source said that Air India subsidiary Hotel Corporation of India, which manages Centaur group of hotels, provides catering services at its lounge.

Ma'am we have alerted the agency managing lounge at T3. Necessary corrective measures are being taken immediately. We deeply apologise for this incident. — Air India (@airindiain) December 20, 2017

This is not the first instance of a cockroach being found in a meal served by the government-owned aircraft. In November this year, a passenger traveling to Chicago tweeted pictures of a dead cockroach they claimed was found in a meal served on-board.

Twitterati was smart to catch a loophole. Another Twitter user questioned the journalist Harinder Baweja over her Tweet. “Are you suggesting that cockroaches are okay for economy class passengers?” Harinder had stressed on cockroaches in ‘first class’ lounge. However, be it first class or economy class, cockroaches and food doesn’t really go together.​