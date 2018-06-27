Congratulations! Hotelier Keshav Suri gets hitched to his gay partner in Paris

Love sees no boundaries and definitely not the gender. Though India might still be striving hard to get equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community, we have hotelier Keshav Suri, the director of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, who tied the knot with his gay partner, Cyril Feuillebois.

He took to Instagram to share this news with the world and cherish on the fond memories of the relationship he had with Cyril over the past few years.

The pictures are making us immensely happy. The grand celebration took place in the city of love, Paris, with friends and family by their side. Their wedding ensembles were designed by none other than ace designer Nikhil Thampi.

It's been 10 years since the two have been in a relationship. Cyril has been living in India with Keshav at his New Delhi home and its now that they put a name to their relationship.

Keshav has been a strong supporter of LGBT group and he has been actively campaigning to seek fair rights for the group.

Earlier he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Section 377. "We need to grow and mature as a society. I am a proud member of the LGBTQI community in India. I have no qualms in admitting that I have been in a committed relationship with an adult male for a decade," he said.

Congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you a lifetime of love and happiness.