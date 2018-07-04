Congress alleges Rs 1,767 crore land scam in Maharashtra, BJP denies allegation

On Monday, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan alleged that a land scam worth Rs 1,767 crore had taken place in Navi Mumbai and that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was aware of it. The land in question, spreading up to 24 acres belonging to City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) , a Maharashtra Government agency, was traded to Paradise builders for Rs 3.60 crore.

“While this land has been sold at Rs.15 lakh per acre, which works out to Rs.371 per square meter, Cidco has sold land in the area at Rs.1,84,000 per square metre during the corresponding period to other buyers. This means land worth ₹1,767 crore has been sold to a private party for a pittance. This is a scam and something of this magnitude cannot be done without the blessings of the highest authority," Chavan emphasised, reports Live Mint.

“Though we have not yet found the signature of the top man, a decision of this magnitude cannot be taken without the consent of the highest authority,” Chavan added.

The Congress has demanded the land allotment to come to an immediate halt. Or else, they reportedly plan to file a petition in Bombay High Court.

However, the BJP has turned down all allegations. “The land was always owned by the government and was never transferred to Cidco. Everything has been done in accordance with law. A local resident had challenged this allotment in Bombay High Court which on 26 June rejected the petition and upheld the allotment,” Madhav Bhandari, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Unit of BJP said, adding that the land was worth Rs 5.29 crore and not Rs.1,767 crore.

“Such matters are decided at the level of collectors and no files come to the chief minister’s office in such cases,” he added.