Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee in hospital

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday (June 11) visited the former Prime Minister of India from the opposition party, BJP, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at AIIMS. ABV has been admitted in hospital after suffering from urinary tract infection, respiratory and kidney-related issues. The statement issued by the hospital revealed that Mr Vajpayee is in the ICU and his health remains critical. Meanwhile, the official handle of Congress party tweeted about Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Vajpayee in hospital.

Congress party fought against Vajpayee's govt, but when he was sick it was we who first visited him. This is the ideology of Congress party, we respect our opponents: Congress President @RahulGandhi #RahulGandhiInMumbai pic.twitter.com/5J7oVjpXlG — Congress (@INCIndia) June 12, 2018

Though Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in hospital was on humanitarian grounds, the Congress chief soon gave it a political twist when he stated that BJP does not respect their gurus.

During his rally in Mumbai, Rahul stated, “our religion position of guru is supreme. Guru is the provider of knowledge. Who was the guru of prime minister? LK Advani (he stressed this) but he is not given any respect at functions….We fought against Advani and defeated him in 2004 and 2009. Unki raksha kaun karta hai (who protects him?) Congress party and its ideology… Who fought against Vajpayee, we fought but when he is ill I went first to see him in the hospital because I am a sepoy of Congress party.”

