Congress responds to Karnataka CM's recent breakdown at a public event

Karnataka Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy, recently shocked everyone when he literally broke down in tears at a public event. After which, Congress, his party's coalition ally in the state government, responded to his act and asked Kumaraswamy to be courageous going ahead.

At an event organised by the JD(S) to congratulate him on becoming CM, Kumaraswamy sobbed saying he’s swallowing the ‘poison’ of being in a coalition government. The Chief Minister was referring to the issue of waiving loans for farmers, something he had promised he would do immediately upon becoming CM and which was one of his main agenda during the elections.

#WATCH: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy breaks down at an event in Bengaluru; says 'You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brother became CM & you all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition govt. I became Vishkanth&swallowed pain of this govt' (14.07) pic.twitter.com/cQ8f90KkFT — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Congress veteran, Mallikarjun Kharge, commented on this topic and said, “Kumaraswamy should look at the larger picture of supporting the cause of secularism, which is why the coalition came into formation. You've to face problems. Simply expressing won’t give good message to people who supported secular parties. Kumaraswamy should be courageous to face such circumstances," as reported by ANI.

In another statement, Dr Sudhakar, a Congress legislator from Karnataka, said Kumaraswamy has been given amrut (nectar) by the Congress and not poison like the CM claimed. “Congress has given amrut (nectar) and not poison to Kumaraswamy by making him the Chief Minister, despite his party winning just 37 seats. Being a CM, he shouldn’t be crying, instead he should be wiping the tears odf the common people. The congress will give all cooperation to Kumaraswamy to run the government”, Dr Sudhakar was quoted saying.

Well, the coalition has just bought a new twist to the political game in Karnataka!