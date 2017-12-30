Creator of Facebook parody page Humans of Hindutva deletes it after receiving death threats over phone call

The administrator of Humans of Hindutva (HOH), a popular satirical page on Facebook, has taken down the page after he allegedly received death threats. In a short farewell message on Satyanash, the page admin, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said that he had "no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan." He also 'congratulated' Hindutva for "winning this David vs. Goliath fight."

He clearly highlighted that he was quitting of his own accord, and not because he was banned or mass reported. However, blind ‘bhakts’ have been spreading some outright lies on social media to counter the truth. Soon after the page was deleted, many claimed that Facebook had apparently 'pulled it down after receiving reports of hate speech.'

Sorry folks, #HumansOfHindutva remains an anonymous troll whose word about threats cannot be taken on face value until he & his friends in media submit proof. He is a coward; there are hundreds of people in India who abuse the government without the cloak of anonymity. — Aarti Tikoo Singh (@AartiTikoo) December 29, 2017

Taking to Twitter, journalist Jairaj Singh reacted.

Had a brief chat with my friend who runs the Humans of Hindutva page. He told me that trolls have got a hold of his phone number and they're sending him death threats. He's scared for his wife and children, so he's shut the page for now. The nation can't take a joke. — Jairaj Singh (@JairajSinghR) December 28, 2017

This is the second time that the admin of the HOH Facebook page is calling it quits. In September, the administrator had deactivated the page for a few days. “It was a good run but ultimately I realised that you guys are not worth a f****** bullet in my f****** head. I'm tired of arguing with people for the last 5 months. I have worked hard over this period and have written over 80,000 words of original 'content' in this short span,” he said in his post.

However, he returned to Facebook shortly. “I guess to stop now would be to play into the hands of the fascists I despise so I guess I’ll keep this going for a little longer,” he told the Indian Express.

Humans of Hindutva began in April with a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath purportedly threatening to make the beef-eaters switch to paneer. The page’s administrator had explained that he decided to start his own parody page after noticing an increase in the number of right-wing biased publications online which were engaged in the business of peddling “alternative facts”. In an earlier interview with Scroll.in he had said, “I joined the fake news party.”

The page, inspired by the famous Humans of New York, featured satirical commentary on moral policing, attacks by cow vigilantes, casteism and other aspects of Hindutva.