home/ india
Creator of Facebook parody page Humans of Hindutva deletes it after receiving death threats over phone call

Creator of Facebook parody page Humans of Hindutva deletes it after receiving death threats over phone call

First published: December 29, 2017 10:34 PM IST | Updated: December 29, 2017 11:03 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The administrator of Humans of Hindutva (HOH), a popular satirical page on Facebook, has taken down the page after he allegedly received death threats. In a short farewell message on Satyanash, the page admin, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said that he had "no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan." He also 'congratulated' Hindutva for "winning this David vs. Goliath fight."

He clearly highlighted that he was quitting of his own accord, and not because he was banned or mass reported. However, blind ‘bhakts’ have been spreading some outright lies on social media to counter the truth. Soon after the page was deleted, many claimed that Facebook had apparently 'pulled it down after receiving reports of hate speech.'

Taking to Twitter, journalist Jairaj Singh reacted.

This is the second time that the admin of the HOH Facebook page is calling it quits. In September, the administrator had deactivated the page for a few days. “It was a good run but ultimately I realised that you guys are not worth a f****** bullet in my f****** head. I'm tired of arguing with people for the last 5 months. I have worked hard over this period and have written over 80,000 words of original 'content' in this short span,” he said in his post.

However, he returned to Facebook shortly. “I guess to stop now would be to play into the hands of the fascists I despise so I guess I’ll keep this going for a little longer,” he told the Indian Express.

Humans of Hindutva began in April with a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath purportedly threatening to make the beef-eaters switch to paneer. The page’s administrator had explained that he decided to start his own parody page after noticing an increase in the number of right-wing biased publications online which were engaged in the business of peddling “alternative facts”. In an earlier interview with Scroll.in he had said, “I joined the fake news party.”

The page, inspired by the famous Humans of New York, featured satirical commentary on moral policing, attacks by cow vigilantes, casteism and other aspects of Hindutva.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Afrazul Khan #BJP #Death threats #Gauri Lankesh #HOH #Humans of Hindutva #Humans of New York #right wing #Satyanash

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All