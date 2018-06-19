Decoding 19-year-old Jaipur Prince Padmanabh Singh’s luxurious lifestyle

At an early age of 13, Padmanabh Singh’s ascended the titular throne of the pink city of Jaipur. Today, almost at the threshold of adulthood; a couple of months shy of 20 years of age, the royal has a firm head on this young lad’s shoulders. Credited with reviving the game of kings, polo, in the country, Singh recently featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list. And with his good looks, sartorial flair and royal heritage, he can surely be termed as the international elite circuit’s sweetheart.

Not to miss he is only man who has escorted Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, for her debut at the Le Bal des Debutante last year. Though his Maharaja title is not recognised by our so-called democratic India, his position inspires a sense of duty and the responsibility of continuing the legacy and the work of his ancestors.

So here today, we take a look at his luxurious lifestyle and fashion sense:

Having followers close to 31.6k and counting on Instagram, Padmanabh, is a great grandson of Sawai Man Singh II, the last ruling King of Jaipur.

@pointdevue_mag A post shared by Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Not only royalty spills from his lifestyle, an avid Polo player, he also went on to become the captain of the Indian side that competed against England for the first time in over 6 decades.

And as if that wasn't enough, he also has the distinction of playing alongside Prince William and Prince Harry. Woah!!!

And among the most recent news, is when the prince of Jaipur made his fashion week debut on the Dolce & Gabbana ramp last night, dressed in a smoking jacket and cigarette pants. Alluring!

Apart from his love for sports, he also likes travelling and hits the road.

My ride in Italy !! A post shared by Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) on May 23, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

But then as royal-ness is in his blood and so the royalty owns a private bachelor pad, and the pictures below of the same will make you go OMG!!

Lastly talking about his educational background, Padmanabh has moved to New York, where he is studying liberal arts at New York University. However, moving from the lavish setting of Jaipur to the minimal modernism of the Big Apple doesn’t confound him.

🏆 A post shared by Padmanabh Singh (@pachojaipur) on Jul 26, 2015 at 6:41am PDT

Looks, royal-ness and a perfecto educational background, we are in full awe for this young prince.