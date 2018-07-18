Delhi air hostess suicide: Victim discovered husband’s first marriage

A female flight attendant reportedly committed suicide in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park after discovering that her husband was a divorcee. According to NDTV, a senior police officer confirmed that the 39-year-old worked with a German airline and had learnt only a month ago that her husband was divorced.

Anissia Batra and Mayank Singhvi had tied the knot on February 23, 2016. According to reports, it was a love marriage. The police officer said that Singhvi had not told her about his first marriage and she was hurt after discovering it later. The police suspect that the couple had arguments over it.

On July 13, Batra had jumped off the terrace of her residence. Her family claimed that Singhvi used to abuse her physically and harassed her for dowry.

Following her death, her husband was arrested and was brought to a city court on July 17. Singhvi was sent to judicial custody for a span of 14 days. Meanwhile, a friend of Anissa complained that the police informed them about Singhvi’s hearing just half an hour before her cremation, as per reports.

Anissia’s family accused the cops of not arresting Singhvi’s parents, who they claim had instigated fights between the couple. According to NDTV, her parents have been exempted from joining the probe by the court till July 20.

Reports claim that Singhvi, a software engineer, had gifted his wife a BMW or her birthday. The car has been seized. Anissia’s family claimed that the Singhvis assaulted her since their honeymoon and had even assaulted her mother.