Delhi fog: 39 trains delayed, 15 cancelled and 11 rescheduled

Visibility dropped tremendously in the capital as thick fog covered most areas in New Delhi today. Close to 39 trains were delayed, 15 cancelled and 11 were rescheduled because of low visibility as temperature dropped due to the persisting cold wave in the city. The Meteorological Department predicted that the maximum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius, while the minimum would go as low as 5 degrees Celsius.

The city is expected to experience a dense cloud of fog. The Air Quality Index, however, was recorded at ‘moderate’ levels in Delhi’s Lodhi Road area on Thursday, 18th January with prominent pollutants. The index stood at PM 2.5 at 229 and PM 10 at 249. “The skies will remain clear throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degree Celsius,” an official of Indian Meteorological Department (MeT) predicted for Thursday.

Dense fog seen in parts of Delhi in the early morning hours; Visuals from Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway

Only yesterday, due to the cold temperature and the fog caused by it, visibility up to a 100m dropped, resulting in the delay of 21 trains and around 13 trains were rescheduled. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in the capital dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius and maximum was recorded at 23.1 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted shallow fog in Delhi for the days to come.

Thick fog seen in parts of Delhi. Visuals from India Gate area

According to the MeT, dense to very dense fog was seen at a places in east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura and west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, 17th January.