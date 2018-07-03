Delhi mass suicide: A mysterious diary is found, along with a dog

A bizarre incident in Delhi's Sant Nagar, of the Burari area, where 11 members of the Bhatia family committed what appears to be a mass suicide is still baffling investigators. A report on Deccan Chronicle mentions that investigators have discovered 11 pipes coming out from the side of the walls and placed closely together but they do not have any form of water outlet. A diary was also discovered in which explained details of attaining ‘mass salvation’. A pet dog was found as well. But it was sent to the terrace and did not bark, per reports on Economic Times.

Though the pipes are facing towards an empty plot, four of them point straight while other four are bent. A single pipe is located a little away from the rest. Locals explained that the pipes are connected to the washrooms. They often observed that the family used to scribble religious messages outside their shop, located below their apartment on the first floor.

As for the diary, the Bhatias seemed to have been following the instructions on it for several months. It detailed how the hangings should be done and had reportedly conducted a ‘havan’ prior to killing themselves.

“Everyone should be blindfolded properly, nothing but zenith should be visible to the eyes. A chunni or a sari should be used along with a rope,” read a page from the diary, as reported by the Economic Times. It also contained other strange details on getting ready before hanging themselves. It will be sent over to handwriting experts for analysis.

A number of questions are yet unanswered, such as their relatives not knowing what the family was up to. Police are also puzzled about how the Bhatias convinced the kids into the ritual. As the investigation unfolds, more details are likely to arrive.