Delhi mass suicide: CCTV footage shows family got stools used for hanging themselves

On a Saturday night, when rest of the world was probably spending quality time at home, Burari's Bhatia family was prepping to hang themselves! The extremely disturbing incident of 11 family members hanging themselves to death has passed chills through the nation's spine. In a latest found CCTV footage, two of the family members can be seen carrying five stools that were later used for the suicide.

CCTV shows how Delhi family organised hanging - like stools, last meal Read here: https://t.co/u9yQBLbsOx pic.twitter.com/SfD6zl15TD — NDTV (@ndtv) July 5, 2018

Savita Bhatia, the family's eldest daughter-n-law and her daughter Neetu carried the stools. A report by NDTV states, the family's youngest members, namely Dhruv and Shivam, collected wires from a plywood shop downstairs.

The 11 members were maintaining diaries for the past 11 years. The report further states that they didn't foresee death coming. As per instructions that were written in the diary, they believed that the earth will shake, there will be thunder in the sky and they will be saved. They were also instructed to put water in a cup and the water was expected to change colour.

The question as to whether this was a case of murder and not suicide still remains unsolved. However, so far, no signs of forced entry or physical violence on victims has been found.