Meenal Bhatia June 20 2019, 3.44 pm June 20 2019, 3.44 pm

After the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the sect has been under continuous scrutiny. But before the authorities entered the Dera premises in Sirsa, Haryana, for further investigation, it has been revealed that the campus has human remains buried in it. ‘Human remains are buried in the Dera campus’, revealed Sacha Sauda's mouthpiece 'Sach Kahoon'. The search will be carried out under the supervision of a court commissioner.

The Dera newspaper tried defending these claims by stating that human remains or skeletons were buried in order to prevent them from being immersed in rivers, in order to prevent pollution.

An earlier investigation by the SIT revealed that the violence in Panchkula post his conviction was funded by Ram Rahim himself. He, reportedly, paid miscreants Rs 5 crore to incite violence.

The violence that erupted claimed 39 lives and left hundreds injured. The HC stated that it was nothing short of a 'war-like situation'. The god man’s hypocrisy can be seen at its heights in the video he posted on social media before the day of his hearing.