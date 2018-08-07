Karunanidhi death: DMK Chief and former Tamil Nadu CM dies at 94

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the current President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Muthuvel Karunanidhi breathed his last on 7th August 2018. He was 94. He is survived by sons MK Stalin, MK Alagiri and daughter M Kanimozhi. The veteran politician’s health had been deteriorating since July 27 on account of blood pressure issues. Karunanidhi had been recuperating from a long illness for more than a year. However, a urinary tract infection led to a decline in his condition.

Kauvery Hospital, where he was being treated, has released a statement.

Several politicians had been dropping in over the past two weeks to visit the DMK Chief to inquire about his health. Superstar Rajinikanth was also amongst those who called on him to inquire about his health.

Karunanidhi served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in five separate terms. He was also known for his written works in the Tamil film industry. He began his career as a screenwriter in the film industry, and through his wit and oration skills, he rose to the ranks of a well-known politician. He has also contributed immensely to Tamil literature and his contributions comprise of letters, poems, screenplays, novels, biographies, stage-plays and movie songs. Some of his books include Manimagudam, Ore Ratham, Thooku Medai, Naane Arivali.

He entered politics at the tender age of 14 and by the age of 33 he made his debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly. In 1961, he became the DMK treasurer and when Annadurai expired in 1969, he became the CM of Tamil Nadu and the leader of DMK. He has been awarded an honorary doctorate in 1971 by Annamalai University and was also given a doctorate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu and the Chancellor of Madurai Kamraj University in 2006.

Our heartfelt condolences to his family.