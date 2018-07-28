home/ india
DMK Chief M Karunanidhi's health deteriorates, shifted to a hospital

First published: July 28, 2018 12:03 PM IST | Updated: July 28, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

DMK Chief M Karunanidhi’s health has not been stable from quite some time now. The veteran politician was being treated at his residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai. But, last night his health deteriorated and he was rushed to Chennai's Kauvery Hopsital.

After a sudden drop in blood pressure, Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at around 1:30 AM on Saturday. His supporters had gathered outside his house in huge numbers.

However, now it is said that his blood pressure is stable. Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, said in a statement, "DMK President and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi has been admitted on July 28 at 1:30AM in the Intensive Care Unit of Kauvery Hopsital following drop in blood pressure. His blood pressure has been stabilised with medical management and he continues to be monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors."

Many politicians like MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit and Kanimozhi have visited the DMK Chief in hospital. After his house, Karunanidhi's supporters have also gathered outside the hospital.

Well, let’s hope that DMK Chief M Karunanidhi’s health gets better.

