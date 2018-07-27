DMK supremo M Karunanidhi sees decline in health, PM Modi wishes quick recovery

DMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi’s health has reportedly declined and he is being treated at his residence in Chennai. According to reports, Karunanidhi has been diagnosed with fever due to a urinary tract infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, both of whom are members of DMK, asking them about his health. He has also offered assistance, if required.

Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2018

Spoke to Thiru Karunanidhi’s family members on the phone and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 27, 2018

The 94-year-old was unwell for a year and was even tube-fed for some time. The family has decided against admitting him to a hospital and all the treatment for Karunanidhi is being done at his residence. Reports mentioned that he is being treated via intravenous fluids and anti-biotics. Since July 26, a steady stream of politicians has been visiting the filmstar-turned-politician.

Concerned about the health of @kalaignar89 Hope and pray that Karunanidhi Ji recovers soon @mkstalin — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2018

A release from the Kauvery Hospital’s executive director said that a team of doctors is treating Karunanidhi and that he was being supplied with hospital-grade care at his home. The release also advised the family members to restrict their visitors.

On behalf of the DMK, I thank @rashtrapatibhvn & @PMOIndia for their enquiries about @kalaignar89's health. I am extremely grateful for their offers of help. Thalaivar is getting the best medical care and treatment. We hope he will recover soon and thank everyone in his own words — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 27, 2018

Press release from Kauvery Hospital. pic.twitter.com/iSkc21Alz6 — KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) July 26, 2018

According to NDTV, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and actor-turned-politician-Kamal Haasan checked in on him when it was reported that there was a ‘slight decline’ in his health. D Jayakumar had also visited the ailing politician and told reporters that it was ‘political decency’ for the ruling party to visit the opposition’s home.