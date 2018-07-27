home/ india
DMK supremo M Karunanidhi sees decline in health, PM Modi wishes quick recovery

First published: July 27, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Updated: July 27, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

DMK supremo and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi’s health has reportedly declined and he is being treated at his residence in Chennai. According to reports, Karunanidhi has been diagnosed with fever due to a urinary tract infection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, both of whom are members of DMK, asking them about his health. He has also offered assistance, if required.

The 94-year-old was unwell for a year and was even tube-fed for some time. The family has decided against admitting him to a hospital and all the treatment for Karunanidhi is being done at his residence. Reports mentioned that he is being treated via intravenous fluids and anti-biotics. Since July 26, a steady stream of politicians has been visiting the filmstar-turned-politician.

A release from the Kauvery Hospital’s executive director said that a team of doctors is treating Karunanidhi and that he was being supplied with hospital-grade care at his home. The release also advised the family members to restrict their visitors.

According to NDTV, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and actor-turned-politician-Kamal Haasan checked in on him when it was reported that there was a ‘slight decline’ in his health. D Jayakumar had also visited the ailing politician and told reporters that it was ‘political decency’ for the ruling party to visit the opposition’s home.

