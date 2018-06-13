Donald Trump hits back at Robert De Niro; calls him 'a very low IQ individual'

Robert De Niro attacking the US president Donald Trump verbally at the Tony Awards has grabbed all the headlines. The Hollywood star also earned a standing ovasion for the same. And now it’s time for Trump to hit back. Trump took to Twitter to lash out at the Oscar-winning star and you can’t miss out on the former describing De Niro as ‘a very low IQ individual’.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received too many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

...realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

At the 2018 Tony Awards that took place on Sunday, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro slammed Donald Trump while introducing a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen. "I just want to say one thing - F**k Trump. It's no longer down with Trump. It's f**k Trump," said the veteran actor while pumping his fist in the air.

This isn’t the first time the Raging Bull star has attacked the president. During the 2016 election campaign, he released a video in which he called Mr Trump ‘an idiot’ and a ‘national disaster’. He also said he would move to Italy if Mr Trump was elected, and the town where his great-grandparents lived offered him ‘refuge’ when this happened. "I'm going to probably have to move there," De Niro joked on the day of the result.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has previously slammed another Hollywood star Meryl Streep for critising him and labelled her "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood".