home/ india
Donald Trump hits back at Robert De Niro; calls him 'a very low IQ individual'

Donald Trump hits back at Robert De Niro; calls him 'a very low IQ individual'

First published: June 13, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Updated: June 13, 2018 10:38 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Robert De Niro attacking the US president Donald Trump verbally at the Tony Awards has grabbed all the headlines. The Hollywood star also earned a standing ovasion for the same. And now it’s time for Trump to hit back. Trump took to Twitter to lash out at the Oscar-winning star and you can’t miss out on the former describing De Niro as ‘a very low IQ individual’.

At the 2018 Tony Awards that took place on Sunday, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro slammed Donald Trump while introducing a musical performance by Bruce Springsteen. "I just want to say one thing - F**k Trump. It's no longer down with Trump. It's f**k Trump," said the veteran actor while pumping his fist in the air.

This isn’t the first time the Raging Bull star has attacked the president. During the 2016 election campaign, he released a video in which he called Mr Trump ‘an idiot’ and a ‘national disaster’. He also said he would move to Italy if Mr Trump was elected, and the town where his great-grandparents lived offered him ‘refuge’ when this happened. "I'm going to probably have to move there," De Niro joked on the day of the result.

On the other hand, Donald Trump has previously slammed another Hollywood star Meryl Streep for critising him and labelled her "one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood".

SHOW MORE
tags: #Donald Trump #india #Meryl Streep #politics #Raging Bull #Robert de Niro

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All