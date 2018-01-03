Everything you need to know about the ongoing Mumbai protests

On Jan 1, celebrations turned into violent protest across Mumbai and Pune gripping both cities in fear and confusion. Dalit organizations celebrating the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district faced fiction from right wing elements in Maharashtra leading to demands for a lock down by those protesting. Here is everything you need to know about the protests.

LOTS OF CROWD, dispersed quickly by police, shot from my office. trafffic has started moving at diamond garden chembur, #chembur, #chemburtense pic.twitter.com/p2g2MBkHeO — jitendrajain (@jitendrajain) January 2, 2018

On Jan 1, 2018 thousands had gathered 30 kilometers away from Pune near the 'vijayastambh' (victory pillar) at Koregaon Bhima to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima. The battle was won by the British army, comprising mostly of Mahar soldiers, defeating the Brahmin Peshwa-led Maratha Empire in 1818. But the celebrations turned sour after a group carrying saffron flags started pelting stones at the cars going towards Bhima Koregaon village leading to clashes between the two groups resulting in the death of one Dalit and five people being injured.

On Jan 2, protests broke out in Pune and Mumbai against the death of the 28-year-old man. Over 100 buses were torched with violent protests in Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi. Disruptions in road traffic in the suburbs and local train services on the Harbour line brought the city to a temporary halt.

Saw people pelting stones and poring kerosene on BEST bus...don’t let some hooligans hold #mumbai hostage...stay safe near #Chembur pic.twitter.com/F1tljmSjIP — Kunjanshah (@kunjanshah27) January 2, 2018

On Tuesday, Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, called for a shutdown of Maharashtra citing support from 250 groups. Though schools and colleges remained open, school bus services were stopped.

Won't run school buses in Mumbai today, can't risk students' safety and security. Will take a second decision at 11 AM if we can run them in the second half, depending on the situation: Anil Garg, School Bus Owners' Association #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/8MyAiJBHiy — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Currently, Section 144 has been imposed in Thane till Jan 4 as Dalit activists protest in the district.

Maharashtra: Protesters halt a train at Thane Railway Station over #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/BHLsWmfpmk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Mumbai’s dabbawalla association have halted services for the day due to ongoing disruptions in transportation. Six buses were stoned early morning.

What is the state doing?

Mumbai saw mass deployment of forces in the city in an effort by the administration to keep things smooth for Mumbaikars.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and ordered a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Bombay High Court into the Pune violence. "Don't believe or spread rumors, continue with your routine activities. Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation," Mumbai Police advised residents.

The police maintain that the situation is under control in Pune.

"All trains services running normal in Pune division, security in place to maintain the situation" says Divisional Security Commissioner D Vikas #BhimaKoregaonViolence — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

The state announced Rs. 10 lakh compensation to kin of the man killed in Pune clashes.

Who are the arrested so far?

After Monday’s clash police registered cases against two leaders of local right-wing organizations, Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan.